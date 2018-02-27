Carol Ann Nicholson was a news junkie, politics buff, and champion for the southwest community of Charlotte County.

Her close friend Maria Kulcher says she will remember Nicholson most for her insightful ideas and her warm, caring nature.

"If you talk to people in this community remembering her, they're talking about the fact that she listened well, and she laughed well, and she told really good stories," Kulcher said Tuesday in an interview with Information Morning Saint John. "And she left them with a smile.

"Partly because she was a journalist, and partly because she was an observer of life in some of its very minute ways, she could make us think slightly differently … and then perhaps enjoy or be concerned about something that would not have twigged them at first."

Nicholson died in her sleep on Feb. 21 at age 77. Born in St. Albans, Vt., and raised in Calais, Maine, she married a Canadian and went on to become a major facet of New Brunswick life.

Longtime columnist

She lived in Fredericton during the 1970s and returned in 2015 after living, working and raising her family in St. Stephen.

She was a newspaper reporter for the St. Croix Courier and later wrote a longstanding column for the paper.

"That column covered whatever turned her fancy, or whatever she thought was appropriate at the time," Kulcher said, from coverage of Point Lepreau to community profiles to vacation routines.

"The last line in one column was, 'Well I have to go now, because I have to rake the driveway,' and it was all about the rituals we go through when we are going to travel," she said.

"You don't want to leave your house dirty, or your driveway messy, so to speak. She was such an interesting person."

Women's shelter founder

Nicholson also took an avid interest in women's issues.

She was a founder of the Fundy Region Transition House in St. Stephen, where she served on the board for 35 years.

The transition house was started by four women sitting around Nicholson's table, said Kulcher.

"They put their heads together to figure out how to best do something for women in the community who were not as fortunate as they were," she said.

"She felt very strongly about things that were morally correct. She did not like any kind of lying either, outright lying or lying in attitudes, so it would follow that something such as abused women and children would be something she would not care for."

'2 Polish princesses'

The two met 40 years ago, when Kulcher first moved to the community. Having mutual friends, and a similar family ancestry, Kulcher said, Nicholson called her up.

"The phone rang, I picked it up and she said, 'This is Carol Ann Obliskey Nicholson calling, I would like to speak to Maria Skavinski Kulcher,'" Kulcher recalls of Nicholson highlighting their Polish maiden names.

"And there we were, two Polish princesses connected on the telephone."

'I'll miss her warmth'

As their friendship evolved, Kulcher said, they would cook, read and laugh together, first over coffee while children played around them, then later at book clubs and lunches spanning three hours, where they talked about life and politics.

"If something was politically on the horizon and really turning her crank, we'd start with that," she said. "Then it would move and we'd talk about municipal politics, provincial, Canadian national, American national, Calais municipal, it was absolutely delightful.

"What I'm coping most with is the hole … I'll miss her warmth. Her hugs were wonderful. Now I have to get my head around the fact that I have to miss her forever."

In accordance with Nicholson's wishes, there will be no visitation or service at this time.

Her family requests that donations in her memory be made to Fundy Region Transition House.