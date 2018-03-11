One of New Brunswick's oldest defenders is getting a makeover.

The federal government recently issued a tender for renovations to Carleton Martello Tower and has committed $13 million to the project.

The Saint John tower, built for the War of 1812, was closed in 2016 once it was discovered renovations were needed.

"It's a reminder that at one time that Saint John was a strategic location for a lot of things," local history teacher Kevin Maloney said about the building.

WW II add-on to be replaced

In an email, Parks Canada specified that the walls and vaults will be repaired and a concrete fire command post will be replaced.

The command post, added in the early 1900s, was used to spot German U-boats in the Bay of Fundy.

While the tower has been battered by the elements as one might expect, the additional stress of the two-storey add-on has caused the structure to leak.

"The command post will be replaced with a lightweight replica, which will ensure that the site's connection to the Second World War will continue to be shared with Canadians," wrote Parks Canada spokesperson Andrew Fry.

City's heritage being neglected, says history teacher

While the tender being issued might be good news for history lovers, Maloney believes Carleton Martello Tower is just one of Saint John's many gems, but many of those same gems have been neglected.

"The problem is, unfortunately, I think in Saint John we don't promote ourselves enough," he said. "We've let all of them, you know, run down. Partridge Island. Martello Tower. Fort Howe. All of them."

The tender officially closes Friday.

The work is expected to be complete in the spring of 2020. Only then will the tower will be reopened to the public.