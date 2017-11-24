​New Brunswick's acting chief medical officer of health is warning the public about carfentanil, the latest deadly drug to hit the streets.

A toxicology report revealed the synthetic opioid was found in the system of an individual who died recently in the southern part of the province, Dr. Jennifer Russell said in a statement Friday morning.

It is a "major concern," Russell said.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, acting chief medical officer of health, says carfentanil is particularly dangerous because people don't realize it's in street drugs. (CBC)

Carfentanil is about 100 times more powerful than fentanyl or 10,000 times more powerful than morphine, she said.

What makes it so dangerous, said Russell, is that people don't realize it's in street drugs.

"You cannot detect it by sight or smell or taste. There are no tell-tale signs."

Twenty-five deaths due to any type of drug — opioids and non-opioids — occurred between Jan. 1 and June 30, according to the province.

Of those, 17 were related to opioids.

Anyone who suspects an overdose is urged to call 911.