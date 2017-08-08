The Department of Social Development is calling a memo sent to residents of a special care home in Moncton over rationing their toilet paper "unacceptable."

In an emailed statement to the CBC, the department said it investigated the Manoir Notre-Dame after receiving a complaint about an apparent change in policy regarding toiletries.

Family members were outraged after residents received a letter, saying the home was limiting rolls of toilet paper to two a week per resident, to be distributed on Mondays.

The letter, dated Aug. 2, said the change came because of an increase in costs. It also said the home would no longer be giving out facial tissues.

The department said it since spoke to the owner of the home, who promised to send a corrected version of the memo to the residents on Tuesday, "assuring them the home will continue to meet the needs of its clients by providing all required toiletries, including toilet paper."

Residents received this letter dated Aug. 2., saying the home was limiting rolls of toilet paper to two a week per resident, to be distributed on Mondays. (CBC)

"The care and well-being of residents living in special care homes is a top priority for the Department of Social Development," the department said in the email.

"The department will continue to monitor the situation."

Owner called it misunderstanding

The owner of Manoir Notre-Dame, Valmond Robichaud, originally denied a request for an interview.

But he spoke to Radio-Canada Monday, saying in an interview that this was all a misunderstanding and that the seniors are all well cared for.

The letter didn't properly communicate the home's intent, Robichaud said.

He said the objective of the letter was to keep people from abusing the system, saying some residents take up to 10 rolls of toilet paper a week, leaving none for other residents.

The owner of the special care home, Valmond Robichaud, sent a corrected letter to residents on Tuesday. (Communiqué Manoir Notre-Dame)

On Tuesday, Robichaud sent a corrected letter to residents.

He wrote that following the recent events, "we want to reassure our residents and families that all services offered at the Manoir will remain the same."

"We will continue to take care of the residents as we always have done for the last 20 years and guarantee a service of great quality," the letter said.

Robichaud also promised to meet with each resident individually to reassure them nothing will change.

Symptom of larger problem

While he said limiting toilet paper is wrong, George Cormier with the New Brunswick Special Care Homes Association, said the home's reaction to residents hoarding toiletries is a symptom of a larger problem.

'This is an example of trying to reduce expenses, maybe targeting the wrong expense category.' - Georges Cormier, Special Care Homes Association

"Because of the financial difficulties in recent years, some owners have raised the rates to try to increase the revenue side, some others have tried to reduce expenses where they can," he said.

"This is an example of trying to reduce expenses, maybe targeting the wrong expense category."

As of April 1, 2016, the Department of Social Development per diem rate for special care homes increased from $77 to $80.70, per day, per resident.