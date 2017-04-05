The phrase "whatever floats your boat" took on new meaning at the University of New Brunswick on Tuesday afternoon, where engineering students achieved the near-impossible feat of floating boats made of cardboard and duct tape.

As a test of their ingenuity and teamwork, engineering students finished their semester by building seaworthy crafts out of the not-so-seaworthy materials.

"Unfortunately, ours collapsed right before the end," said second-year engineering student Taylor Quinlan. "So we were close."

Second-year engineering student Taylor Quinlan was a part of the design crew for "The Bluenose III," which sadly did not make the finish line. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Professors captained their students' creations across the Lady Beaverbrook pool at the university's Fredericton campus as a part of a competitive relay race.

While some vessels held up admirably, other suffered from balancing issues, structural defects, and less-than-adequate paddles that contributed to their demise.

Despite the boats' comical appearances, Quinlan says there's a lot of design that goes into making them durable enough to keep several hundred pounds afloat, using only a paper product as construction material.

"First we tested the cardboard to see how much it could withstand. And we also built a prototype. And tested it in the flume in the engineering building."

Engineering professors Bruce Wilson and Katy Haralampides captained the boats created by their students. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

With names like "Seal Team 6" and "Bluenose III" none of the boats escaped a watery grave at the end of the competition, as professors stress tested them all to their limits. But one notable entry did manage to hold four adults — before raucous behaviour sealed its fate.

"They were structurally – for the most part – okay," said Katy Haralampides, a professor in civil engineering at UNB. "Overall they floated the whole way."

In the end, all cardboard creations met a watery fate. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

"Teamwork skills, communication skills, analyzing, buoyancy calculations, stress and bending-moment calculations," listed Haralampides from the pool. "It's also interactive and a lot of fun."