Construction to convert squash courts to classrooms at the Fredericton Cultural Centre caused a carbon monoxide leak that affected at least five people on Sunday.

Dan Taylor owns the Cultural Centre and said four children and one staff member were taken to hospital.

Of the four children that were sent to the hospital, two were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning.

Taylor said he doesn't know much about the children's condition but said they were treated and released.

He said the construction company, GIY Construction, doesn't know where the carbon monoxide came from. He suggested it might have been a faulty piece of equipment letting out excess fumes.

"They were cutting doors in the concrete for new public washrooms," said Taylor.

He said the carbon monoxide fumes leaked through the elevator which created a suction that spread the fumes throughout the building.

Two groups were in the building when the leak occurred, a dance group on the third floor and a youth group in the gymnasium.

A few of the children in the dance group on the third floor started to feel nauseated and smell the fumes and the fire department and ambulance were immediately called.

Changes need to be made

Taylor said WorkSafe New Brunswick was brought in to investigate how the carbon monoxide leaked into the building.

"That investigation has been completed and they have made recommendations," he said.

Taylor said better ventilation will be put in place.

The construction company has asked to speak with the kids' parents to apologize.



"We are putting in the measures in so this doesn't happen again," said Taylor.

Taylor said there have been rumours circulating that there was a generator used inside the building, but he said that is not the case.

He said the chief concern is people's safety.

Taylor said the squash court conversion has been previously delayed but he hopes to have it completed soon.