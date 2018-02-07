After fighting for more than 10 years to see justice, Roxanne Roy will have to wait another two weeks before the man who sexually assaulted her is sentenced.

Roy was prepared to see David Murphy sentenced Wednesday for sexually assaulting her in 2007.

Murphy was found guilty December 2017.

However, he didn't show up in court Wednesday because of a dental procedure, so his sentencing was delayed until Feb. 20.

It's taken this long for the case to proceed through the courts because at the time of the sexual assault, Roy was told by people in the judicial system that she didn't have enough evidence and would probably lose her case.

But in 2015, a new prosecutor took an interest in Roy's allegation of sexual assault, and Murphy was charged with the offence.

Outside the courthouse Wednesday, Roy told reporters in French that she was frustrated by yet another delay.

"I thought this would be the end," she said. "This is toying with me and my emotions every time I have to come back.

"The system is not right."

Several delays

After Murphy was charged, his trial was put off several times, first because of a change of location, and then because of missing documents.

In April 2017, the trial was delayed when Murphy couldn't get to court because of the weather.

In February 2016, Roy told Radio-Canada her mental health was suffering because of her treatment by the judicial system.

She said the process was too slow and she hoped her story would raise awareness of the psychological impact of the judicial system on victims.