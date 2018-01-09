Mathieu Carroll is in jail waiting to be sentenced for crimes, including ramming a school and threatening to kill the children inside.

He pleaded guilty to causing more than $5,000 in damage to École Calixte-F.-Savoie, a kindergarten to Grade 8 school in Sainte-Anne-de-Kent, as well uttering death threats to the children inside the school and another person.

Carroll's list of admitted offences also include driving dangerously, resisting arrest and stealing a trailer,. He also pleaded guilty to threatening a different person on Sept. 6, 2017.

He pleaded guilty on Monday to the charges, while a charge of assaulting an officer was dropped.

Carroll will stay in custody until his sentencing, which is set for Jan. 29.

Carroll, 36, of Sainte-Anne-de Kent pleaded guilty to 10 charges in a Moncton court room on Monday, including driving his car into the school and threatening to kill the children inside of it. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

No one was hurt when the 36-year-old man drove his car into the front door of the school during the early afternoon of Sept. 19, 2017.

Staff brought students inside when Carroll was seen driving in the parking lot, and the school was put on lockdown before he rammed the building's entrance.

Sainte-Anne-de-Kent, the community of about 900 where Carroll is from, is about 60 kilometres north of Moncton. (Google Maps)

Carroll underwent a 30-day psychiatric assessment at Restigouche Hospital Centre in September, but the results were not reported.