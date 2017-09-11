The case of a Sackville man charged after a fatal crash outside town was adjourned on Monday for one month.

Patrick Cole, 27, is charged with dangerous driving causing the death of 19-year-old Nicole Novak of Sackville.

Provincial court Judge Irwin E. Lampert granted the adjournment so the Crown could complete a review of Cole's file.

Novak's family and friends were in court wearing pins — with a photo of Novak and the words "Justice for Nicole" — and they were noticeably frustrated by the judge's decision as they left the courtroom.

They did not want to comment.

Some of the family and friends of crash victim Nicole Novak, 19, leave the Moncton courthouse Monday wearing pins in her memory. (CBC News/Pierre Fournier)

Cole, who is out on bail, was not present in court.

Novak, 19, was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash July 16 and died in hospital in Moncton two days later.

Nicole Novak, 19, died after a single-vehicle crash in Frosty Hollow, just outside Sackville. (Lisa Norden/Facebook)

RCMP said that the crash happened on Route 106 in Frosty Hollow at about 10 p.m.. They said they believe a vehicle driven by Cole was a factor in the crash.

Novak's passenger, who has not been named, suffered minor injuries

Cole was granted bail in July as long as he doesn't drive or have any contact with Novak's family or certain other people. He was ordered to respect an overnight curfew and keep the peace.

He is also facing a charge of breaching a condition on a separate charge of careless use of a firearm, which is also adjourned to October.