A man facing charges after a car crashed into the front entrance of a school in Sainte-Anne-de-Kent will remain in custody while undergoing a 30-day psychiatric assessment at Restigouche Hospital Centre.

Mathieu Carroll, 36, is charged with assaulting an RCMP officer, mischief for damaging school property under $5,000, dangerous driving on Route 134, and driving with a suspended licence.

Judge Paul Duffie ordered that Carroll undergo the assessment to determine if he is fit to stand trial.

No one was injured in the incident early Tuesday afternoon at École Calixte-F.-Savoie, which was already on lockdown because staff had seen the driver near the school.

Carroll was also ordered not to have contact with three individuals.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Jeff Johnston told CBC News on Tuesday that the crash at 1:30 p.m. appeared to be intentional and followed threats.

Students were outside in the playground when staff saw the driver in the school parking lot, Ghislaine Arsenault, spokesperson for District scolaire francophone sud, said Tuesday. They were brought inside before the lockdown.

École Calixte-F.-Savoie serves students from kindergarten to Grade 8.

Carroll, who is from Sainte-Anne-de-Kent, is also charged with threatening a person on Sept. 6.

Carroll will return to court in Oct. for a bail hearing.