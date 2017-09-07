A Dieppe home broke out into flames after a vehicle struck a gas meter outside the building on Wednesday evening.

Capt. Christopher Leger with the Dieppe Fire Department, said the vehicle initially struck a home at 48 Bliss Noiles St. and then went on to hit a second home at 42 Bliss Noiles St. just before 8:30 p.m.

"A vehicle went into the driveway and accidentally sped off striking the initial structure and then after the initial strike of that structure, subsequently moved forward into the neighbouring structure, striking a natural gas meter, initiating a fire," said Leger in an interview.

The second house immediately caught fire, which extended to the second floor of the home. Firefighters were able to maintain the fire and prevent it from spreading to the first home that was hit.

"There was gas escaping from the meter due to the strike from the vehicle … the attention at that point was to get the gas shut off," Leger said.

No one was injured in the fire but there was significant damage to the vehicle and both houses.

Leger said damage to the home that caught fire, was significant but "could've been a lot worse."

"This was a significant fire fuelled by natural gas but was controlled in a really quick fashion," he said.

Crash was an 'accident'

Leger said alcohol was not a factor in the crash and said the crash was an accident.

When the second building was smashed into, Leger said the driver quickly pulled into a backyard and remained on scene.

Leger applauded both firefighters and the two families inside both homes, who quickly escaped.

Twelve Dieppe firefighters and a command vehicle were on scene. RCMP, paramedics and Enbridge Gas New Brunswick, were also on scene to inspect the gas meter.

Leger said the incident was under investigation on Wednesday evening, but he doesn't know the results of the investigation.​