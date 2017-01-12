The year 2016 turned out to be a lucky one for Moncton's Capitol Theatre, especially after two surprise gifts.

The first came when artistic director Marshall Button's phone rang, and Moncton businessman Dick Carpenter asked if the Capitol Theatre would like a 4,000-square-foot-building across the parking lot from the downtown theatre.

Button didn't hesitate to accept.

The extra space, which will become the headquarters of the Capitol's theatre school, and a dedicated rehearsal space is much needed, he said.

Moncton businessman Dick Carpenter donated the old CIty Club at 33 Church St. to the Capitol Theatre. It will become the new home of the theatre school and is already being used as a rehearsal space for the upcoming production of Oliver. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

"People aren't maybe aware of how busy we are at the Capitol Theatre," Button said. "There are many times when I can barely get up to my office... [performers are]

not only on stage and backstage but they're using the Empress as extra dressing room space, the lobby is full of things."

The building, at 33 Church St., is the former City Club. It was built in 1857 but was completely restored by Carpenter, who also led the restoration of the Capitol Theatre in the early 1990s.

Button said the space is already being used for rehearsals for the upcoming production of the musical Oliver!

"It's a creation space, a little germinating space that's homey," Button said.

Carpenter, who Button said was a talented boy soprano himself, said in a news release he wanted to support young artists.

"We are pleased to be able to support the tremendous artistic work that people like Marshall Button and his fellows are doing to transform the lives of our youngsters through the arts."

Steinway grand finds new home

The second surprise donation of 2016 came after the cast of Oliver! performed for a local community group.

The second-storey of the former City Club includes a kitchen and space that will be dedicated to production, including costume-making. (Vanessa Blanch/CBC)

Button said he was approached by Frances Grondin who wanted to know if the Capitol Theatre could use a grand piano.

"I told her about this space ... we've been carting back and forth our little Yamaha plug-in piano and it's been used extensively already because we've been rehearsing already, so it's just been great."

The Steinway piano was played by Grondin's late husband, and she is pleased it has found a new home, Button said.

"You know 2016 has been a bad year for a lot of people, but it's been very lucky for the Capitol Theatre and our organization," he said.

There is also space for costume-making in the building.

"We'll have tables and sewing machines ... you can see all the bolts of cloth — this is the ticking material which will be the uniforms of the kids in the orphanage in the Food Glorious Food scene."

The building even has a space in the attic, which used to be for servants' quarters. Button hopes that space can eventually be renovated to become a suite for visiting artists.