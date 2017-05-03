RCMP, paramedics and firefighters were called to the crash scene in Cap-Pelé at 11:45 p.m. Sunday. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

RCMP say speed and alcohol are possible factors in a single-vehicle crash in Cap-Pelé that killed one man and sent two teenagers to hospital.

A car left Bas-Cap-Pelé road and struck a culvert Sunday night. RCMP, paramedics and firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 11:45 p.m.

The driver, a 31-year-old man from Cap-Pelé, died from his injuries on Monday.

An 18-year-old woman from Grande-Digue and a 19-year-old man from Moncton were taken to the Moncton Hospital.

RCMP say it isn't known if all the occupants were wearing seatbelts.

The investigation is continuing.