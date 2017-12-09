A brightly coloured canoe painted with the brush strokes of hundreds of New Brunswickers now hangs over the gallery of the Fredericton Public Library.

The canoe was a public art project initiated by Tourism Fredericton.

Local artist Lisa Robinson created the design for the canoe after winning a bid from the organization.

Her design interweaves several New Brunswick and Fredericton symbols and landmarks, such as the fiddlehead and the Bill Thorpe Walking Bridge.

The design of the canoe incorporates several Fredericton and New Brunswick symbols. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

After Robinson drew the design on the canoe, the public was invited to fill in its colours in a "paint-by-numbers" style art project on Canada Day.

The 18-foot-canoe is a Chestnut family original that was bought by the city from a private owner in the Doaktown area several years ago.

After the city had it restored, it sat in storage for several years.

Since the canoe was essentially just collecting dust, Mary Ellen Hudson, who coordinated the project, said she thought it would be a great idea to do something special with it for the Canada 150 celebrations on July 1.

The canoe now hangs in the gallery of the Fredericton Public Library. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

"We wanted to create something for the community for everybody to see."

Robinson, who is a librarian by trade, said it was exciting to see her design come to life.

"It was pretty amazing to see it go from completely white to completely painted in the space of a few hours, because that's not something I could have ever done myself," she said.

Robinson received a $3,000 stipend for her work. She said she was grateful for the opportunity.

"I've always loved art, and I started painting several years ago, and I was just trying to make that a bigger part of my life. This was a really great opportunity to do that," she said.