The New Brunswick government's recreational marijuana retail stores will operate under the name CannabisNB, Finance Minister Cathy Rogers announced on Monday.

A trademark application has been filed for the name of the NB Liquor subsidiary that will be created to oversee 20 stand-alone stores in 15 communities across the province.

"Your government recognizes that the retail model will play a significant role as we enter this new market and I am pleased to provide New Brunswickers with an update," said Rogers.

"CannabisNB will help us achieve the goals of the legislative framework your government has introduced."

The Gallant government has vowed to tightly regulate recreational cannabis use once it's legalized by the federal government in July.

The legal age for possession and consumption in New Brunswick will be 19.

People below the age of 19 won't be allowed in the stores and the product will be under glass.

Smoking marijuana in public places will be banned, but users will be allowed to carry up to 30 grams with them.

There will be no limit on how much users can keep at home, but the product must be stored in a locked container or locked room.

Retail locations are planned for:

Greater Moncton.

Fredericton.

Oromocto.

Greater Saint John.

Bathurst.

Edmundston.

Sackville.

Shediac.

Miramichi.

Sussex.

St. Stephen.

Richibucto.

Tracadie.

Perth Andover.

Campbellton area.

The locations were chosen because of their demographics, income data from 2016 census, liquor sales transactions and traffic patterns, department officials have said.

Larger communities will have more than one store.