A provincial working group on cannabis legalization is calling for a Crown corporation to sell marijuana and for a legal age of 19 to buy it, according to an interim report.

The report released Wednesday includes recommendations based on the working group's research and consultation with several government departments and agencies, as well as other groups.

A final report will be released in September, and the provincial government will use it when developing its policy on recreational cannabis in the fall.

The interim recommendations include:

A Crown corporation to regulate and sell cannabis.

A legal age of 19 for possession and consumption of cannabis.

A personal possession limit of 30 grams.

Harm and risk reduction strategies.

"We want to keep cannabis out of the hands of youth and its proceeds out of the hands of criminals," said Health Minister Victor Boudreau.

"Striking the right balance of ensuring protections for the well-being of families and children, and addressing health and public safety concerns, is an essential element of the discussion regarding cannabis legalization. We look forward to hearing from New Brunswickers through the consultation process beginning this summer."

The select committee on cannabis will hold public meetings this summer and will use the interim report's recommendations to frame the discussions. The committee will hold its first meeting Wednesday.

The working group is made up of senior bureaucrats from the departments of Justice and Public Safety, Health and Finance, as well as the New Brunswick Liquor Corp. and Opportunities New Brunswick.

The committee asked to assess the risks associated with the legalization of cannabis.