Landowners in the Red Head area of Saint John are getting letters from NB Power saying the utility is proposing a new transmission line across their properties to Canaport LNG.

The line will run parallel to an existing power corridor that already passes through the area en route to the liquified natural gas terminal.

The letter advises property owners the new transmission line is proposed along "new and existing" rights of way with construction proposed to begin in 2018 and wrap up in 2020.

Teresa Debly, a property owner who received the letter, lives on land her family purchased in the mid 1950s.

Since then, rights of ways have been cut across the original parcel for two oil pipelines, a natural gas pipeline, the existing NB Power transmission line, and a new highway to Canaport.

Residents in Saint John's Red Head area are getting letters advising NB Power would like to build a second, parallel power transmission line across their properties to Canaport LNG. (CBC)

She wonders why the LNG terminal would now need the capacity for twice as much power and suggests it is related to other projects proposed over the years.

"I don't understand the logic of it," said Debly.

"I think that's what they are planning for Red Head, just a utility corridor for dreams of a refinery and Energy East."

The letter said consultants will be conducting a "walk over" of the proposed route to do field studies and surveying work.

"The information gathered will be used to assess the environmental impacts of construction and will assist NB Power in identifying any constraints that may be associated with the proposed route," said the letter written by Wendi Wright, a project manager for the utility.

NB Power spokesperson, Marc Belliveau said the installation of the second transmission line will allow the existing line, which is aging, to be rebuilt.

He said the added power capacity that would result may be of use to Canaport LNG.

"If there are ever any opportunities down the road for expansion at the facility — for whatever reasons or opportunities that would come up — it would give the facility much greater flexibility and reliability."

Canaport LNG spokesperson Kate Shannon would say nothing about future plans for the facility.

She pointed to power outages in the past and said the second line will help maintain "consistent operations" at the terminal.

"The proposed second transmission line will ensure greater reliability for Canaport LNG and will allow NB Power to address any issues with the existing, aging line," said Shannon.