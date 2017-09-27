New Brunswickers feel healthier than the last time they were asked, but just as many or more are doing unhealthy things, according to the Canadian Community Health Survey.

The survey is conducted by Statistics Canada annually to collect data on how healthy Canadians are and on their use of the health care system.

In New Brunswick, about 58 per cent of those surveyed said their health was very good or excellent in 2016, up from just under 55 per cent in 2015, according to the "perceived health" component of the survey released Wednesday.

Last year, 13.7 per cent of New Brunswickers who were surveyed said they were in fair or poor health, about a four per cent decrease from 2015.

More New Brunswickers also said their mental health was very good or excellent compared to last year.

Certain habits persist

However, data for the same period also indicates the number of people engaging in certain healthy habits decreased in the same time period.

The proportion of New Brunswickers who said they consume vegetables regularly decreased from 28.8 per cent in 2015 to 25.1 per cent in 2016.

Four 47.5 per cent said they exercised at least 150 minutes a week, down more than four percent from 2015.

The percentage of heavy drinkers and daily smokers, meanwhile, stayed relatively the same, given the margin of error.

About 20 per cent of people New Brunswickers surveyed were considered heavy drinkers in 2016, up from 17.5 per cent in 2015. The number of daily smokers increased by about one per cent.

Hard to rate your own health

Survey participants are asked to rate their overall health on a scale from poor to very good, which is what the perceived health component is based on, explained Shawn Brule of the Canadian Community Health Survey.

"It's one of the first questions on the survey, and it tends to be useful at a population level to get an overall picture of people's health and how they perceive it," he said.

Brule also said the survey has a two per cent margin of error, so perceptions and habits may not have changed that much.

However, Gabriela Tymowski-Gionet, an associate professor of kinesiology at the University of New Brunswick, said that, generally, people have a very difficult time evaluating their own health.

Gabriela Tymowski-Gionet says most people are not good at evaluating their own health. (University of New Brunswick Fredericton)

"Report after report has shown that we are very, very poor at measuring our weight, and our food consumption," she said.

"When we ask people how they feel, it may be completely unrelated to the actual measurements."

For years, New Brunswick has tended to lead the way in Canada in sedentary behaviour, low consumption of fruits and vegetables, and high rates of chronic diseases, so these latest results are not that surprising, she said.

New Brunswick is still struggling in many respects, with some of the highest rates of unemployment in the country, lower rates of literacy, and lower rates of higher education, she said.

All of these social-economic factors contribute to poor health, she said.

The number of New Brunswickers who say they're in poor health is still higher than the national rate of 11.2 per cent.









