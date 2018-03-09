A program meant to help low-income families pay for post-secondary education hasn't really caught on in New Brunswick — much to the dismay of Saint John-Rothesay MP Wayne Long.

But a professor who helped design the program says there are many obstacles to participation beyond just being aware of its existence.

The Canada Learning Bond is an initiative started in 2004 to help families save for a child's education through Registered Education Savings Plans (RESPs).

It's available to children born after Dec. 31, 2003 whose family's net income is $45,282 or less.

Once the RESP is set up, children can receive up to $2,000 toward their education from the government.

But less than a quarter of those eligible in the province have signed up, according to the New Brunswick Economic and Social Inclusion Corporation's website.

Long is trying to change that by posting about the program on social media and inviting those interested in it to drop by his office for more information and/or help enrolling.

He said he suspects that most people are caught up in "everyday living" and probably just don't realize the option is available to them.

"You'd be shocked about the amount of people that just don't know about the government programs that are available," he told Information Morning: Saint John.

Barriers to access

Jennifer Robson, an assistant professor of political management at Carleton University, worked with the federal government to create the program in the early 2000s when she was director of policy for the non-profit SEDI (now Prosper Canada).

She said awareness of the program continues to be an issue, but that low-income families also face a number of barriers in terms of access.

For example, they may not have a social insurance number for their child, which is required to register for an RESP.

They may also be intimidated by the prospect of having to register for an RESP if they haven't had the best relationship with banks in the past, she said.

She pointed out that there are nearly 90 RESP providers to choose from, and that some financial institutions may push for monthly payments into that account — even though the program itself doesn't require you to put any of your own money into the RESP to participate.

"If you're low-income, that might not be a commitment you can keep up with," she said.

"The purpose of the bond was to transfer assets to low-income kids to change their opportunities for education going forward, it wasn't to force low-income families to save money."

That being said, educating people about the program, and actually sitting down with them to help them register, could help more people benefit from it, she said.

Anyone interested in the Canada Learning Bond can attend one of the Canada Revenue Agency's Super Clinics being organized across the province in the coming weeks.

The Fredericton Super Clinic will take place March 13 at the Brunswick Street Baptist Church, while the Saint John clinic will take place March 20 at the Salvation Army on Prince Edward Street.