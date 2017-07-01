Fadia Alyousef can still remember the chilling temperatures she felt when first arriving in Fredericton just over a year ago from Syria. But the feeling quickly disappeared when she settled into her new home in Canada.

"When we came, the weather was really bad but I'm feeling warm because the Canadian people are very friendly," she said.

Hundreds of people gathered in Fredericton's Officers' Square to celebrate Canada's big birthday bash, including Alyousef, her husband Waheed Alfarhat and their six children.

Over the past few months, the couple has been busy learning English at the Multicultural Association of Fredericton. But on Saturday the family took a break by celebrating Canada Day with fellow Canadians in downtown Fredericton.

"I like the people, they're very nice," said Alfarhat, who was looking forward to singing and dancing the day away.

The couple said they're grateful for Canadian summers, the province's green space and their family's safety.

"My children are safe … they can play at school, at any place and nobody will hurt them," said Alyousef. "I'm safe here."

A new life in Canada

Tyrell Guillermo moved to Canada from the Philippines with his family three weeks ago, and he's celebrating by chowing down on a large plate of poutine on the streets of Fredericton.

What better way to celebrate your first Canada Day than with a nice big dish of poutine? (Elizabeth Fraser/CBC)

"It's so friendly here," said the 11-year-old. "It's great."

Tyrell, who just finished Grade 5, said his family moved to Canada in hopes of having a better life. He's already looking forward to winter.

"There's no snow in the Philippines," he said.

A great nation

Saturday's festivities also included live performances in Fredericton's downtown core, as well as a parade that featured a variety of clubs and multicultural groups from across the city.

Randy LeBlanc and his soon to be wife, Rachelle Landry, were among the hundreds of people who crammed together to watch the parade and listen to live music on Canada's big day.

The couple said it's important to be a part of the event, which like Canada, celebrates freedom and liberty.

Randy LeBlanc and Rachelle Landry of Fredericton are celebrating 'liberty' during their Canada 150. (Elizabeth Fraser)

"What we have, we take it for granted sometimes," said LeBlanc. "You wake up in the morning, you go to Tims and get your coffee and we don't even think of the freedoms we have, that we should actually be thankful for everyday."

A story to tell

LeBlanc said he loves everything about Canada and is grateful he could take part in the special day.

"It's Canada, it's great right from B.C., right down to Newfoundland," he said.

Isla Hayward of Saint John sports her red and white attire in celebration of Canada's 150th birthday. (Elizabeth Fraser/CBC)

Isla Hayward is grateful she was able to take part in Canada 150 on Saturday so she can tell her kids about it someday.

"I can say, 'Oh I was part of this really big celebration and it was really fun,'" said the 11-year-old.

Isla drove down to the Fredericton event from Saint John with her grandparents, hoping to catch some fireworks and celebrate some of Canada' finest features.

"What I love about Canada is that everybody is really nice and polite," she said.