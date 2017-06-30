With award-winning performers, cultural events, food, beer and fireworks, New Brunswick is pulling out all the stops Saturday to celebrate Canada Day and the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Fredericton seems the place to be this weekend because of an impressive number of activities lined up.

But if Fredericton isn't home, plenty is happening elsewhere in the province.

The capital city

The events begin Friday and end with a world-class-promised fireworks.

MALA: A multimedia presentation at the Legislative Assembly Building starting at 10 p.m. Friday. See the story of New Brunswick, shown on the front of the building.

Opening ceremonies in Officers' Square will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday and will be followed by a Canada Day parade at 4 p.m.

Performances by Measha Brueggergosman, Keith Hallet, and Tristan Horncastle, will lead into the fireworks, and the night will finish with the Glorious Sons, all in Officers' Square.

At 5 p.m. there will be ceremony, drums and dancing by St. Mary's First Nations in Officers' Square.

The fireworks are at 10:45 p.m. This is the first year they will set off from the Westmorland Street Bridge.

Throughout the day there will be a beer garden, artists, food vendors, and fun activities for kids.

The City of Fredericton plans to go ahead with the plans regardless of the rain.

Moncton

A variety of free music and family activities are on the Canada 150 lineup.

Whoa Canada! Kids Concert will be held in the Riverfront Park from 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

A main stage show from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. will feature Bois Joli, a presentation by the Atlantic Ballet Theatre, performances by the Glorious Sons, Coeur de pirate, and the famous Alan Doyle, in the Riverfront Parking Lot.

Fireworks at the Riverfront begin at 10 p.m.

Moncton's director of communications says activities will proceed rain or shine.

Saint John

The Port City has been hosting events and activities throughout June as a build-up to the birthday bash. The fun continues Saturday with free trolley rides and the Canada Day Parade, among other activities.

Canada Day Parade will leave from King's Square at 11:15 a.m.

New Brunswick Museum offers free admission all day .

Live music, with several singers, bands and artists playing from noon until midnight, in the atrium of Market Square and on the boardwalk. Lineup includes Beauty and the Beast, Bernard the Magician, and multicultural performances. Comedian Tim Maloney, the Wooden Sky, Brent Mason Band, and Tartan Terrors will also perform on the boardwalk

At dusk, a fireworks display.

Mayor Don Darling said he isn't going to let a little rain dampen Canada 150 plans, but residents will be informed if anything on the schedule changes.

Miramichi, Blackville and Doaktown

The city will have loads of activities, including a rock festival, some theatre and a Canada Day concert .

Doaktown Fair will be held July 1, at 11:00a.m.

A flag raising will happen by legion veterans at 2:30 p.m.

Canada Day parade at 1 p.m. starting at Miramichi Medical Arts Building.

Miramichi Rock n' Roll festival will be all Canada Day weekend, starting at 11 a.m. in Newcastle

Special Canada Day concert, the 60th Miramichi Folksong Festival, will have performances by Jimmy Lawlor, Bill Hachey, Daigle Sisters and others. Tickets are $20.

An act of the play Canada's Forgotten Father, about Peter Mitchell, will be presented at 3 p.m. on the waterfront in Newcastle.

At 5 p.m. there will be a smudging ceremony at Waterford Green Cultural Concert.

At 10:30 p.m. a display of Canada Day Fireworks

From 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. a community breakfast is planned at St. Raphael's Hall, in Blackville.

The Blackville Canada Day parade will be at 1:30 p.m. and start at the Hooked 'n Cooked parking lot.

As part of the musical entertainment, Amy Jardine and Jake Stewart & Friends will play.

Bathurst and Minto and Chipman

Bathurst, Minto and Chipman will be hosting small music events and activities for kids.