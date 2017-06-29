Saturday marks 150 years of Confederation, but members of St. Mary's First Nation in Fredericton will be reflecting on something far more expansive.

"We're celebrating time immemorial and we're celebrating more than 14,000 years," said Alma Brooks, an elder of the First Nation.

"Canada is like two grains of sand in an hourglass in the timeline."

Community members will use the Canada Day weekend to educate the public about resistance and reconciliation across the country.

They'll do this by showcasing a traditional 60-foot longhouse now being built.

Brooks describes the structure as a teaching lodge, filled with representations of the Indigenous community.

The placement of the structure's poles represents the strength of men, and the cloth that holds the structure together, represents women, or the glue that binds the community.

Brooks said the different colours of cloth represent everything in creation.

Red symbolizes the blood of the ancestors, green everything in creation, including trees, grass and medicine. The blue cloth represents sky and the darker blue represents water. Yellow is for the sun and fire and the white cloth for air and spirits.

She said the eastern side of the building represents life, and the western half the end of life.

Although Brooks said it's difficult for her to celebrate Canada 150, she applauds everyday Canadians who are looking for reconciliation and she's hopeful that in this area, they will learn from the longhouse.

"Truth has to come before reconciliation can every happen and that's what we're all about," she said.

A public invitation

Members of St. Mary's First Nation want to educate the public, using a longhouse going up on the Green as a tool. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

Brooks said the public is invited to view the longhouse at the Wolastoqewi Time Immemorial Celebration next to the Beaverbrook Art Gallery.

The event's opening ceremony starts on Friday at 1 p.m. and the event runs until Monday at 5 p.m. The event will include longhouse teachings, sharing of songs, stories and other activities.

"This teaching lodge is about life itself," she said.