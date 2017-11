A woman was found dead in a Super 8 hotel room in northern New Brunswick over the weekend.

Corp. Michel Forest with the Campbellton RCMP said the woman's body was found in the hotel room on Saturday afternoon.

She was in her early 50s, but police did not release the woman's identity.

The woman is not from the area but is from New Brunswick, Forest said.

Police don't believe the death is "a criminal matter," but an autopsy is being performed Monday afternoon.