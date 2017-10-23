Former Campbellton Mayor Bruce MacIntosh died late Saturday night after a long battle with illness.

MacIntosh was first elected mayor in 1983 and was defeated in the 2016 election by Mayor Stephanie Anglehart-Paulin.

Ian Comeau was deputy mayor of the city during MacIntosh's final term and remembers his colleague as a man who worked extremely hard for his city.

Comeau also mentioned the Campbellton Civic Centre, describing it as one of MacIntosh's greatest achievements in his political career, which is also celebrating its 25th anniversary.

"It's a huge loss for the region," Comeau told Radio-Canada over the weekend.

Comeau described the former mayor as a person who wasn't afraid to work towards his goals and working with elected officials from all levels of government did not scare him.

"Be it red, be it blue, when he wanted something, he worked for it," said Comeau.