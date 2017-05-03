For a small province New Brunswick sure punches above its weight, at least when it comes to bad roads.

CAA Atlantic released its top 10 worst roads in Atlantic Canada, and four of the worst are found in the province.

The top spot was saved for Mountain Road in Christmas Island/Eskasoni in Nova Scotia.

But in second place is Pine Glen Road in Riverview.

New Brunswick had the most spots on the list, with the other three Atlantic Canadian provinces receiving two spots each.

In a news release, Gary Howard, the vice-president of communications for CAA Atlantic, said the program was meant to give people the chance to highlight problem roads in their areas.

"Ongoing road maintenance is essential to ensure that we can all enjoy safe, economical, environmentally responsible and pleasant driving conditions," Howard said.

"We have notified government officials for each of the top 10 roads and always welcome the opportunity to share information on planned repairs or upgrade."

New Brunswick roads also on the list are: Dawson Road in Hillsborough, in fifth place, Route 105 in Upper Kent, in sixth place, and Route 616 in Keswick Ridge, in ninth.

Last year, Scott Siding Road in Canterbury was the only road in the province to make the 10 worst list.