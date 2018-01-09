Saint John emergency crews have stopped the butane leak at Irving Oil's Saint John East Terminal on Bayside Drive and evacuees might be able to return to their homes later today, according to officials.

"Everything is stable," Deputy Chief Joe Armstrong of the Saint John Fire Department said during a media briefing Tuesday morning.

"We're not concerned about the air quality," he said.

"We've had no readings that need to alarm us at this point, by no means."

Thirty homes on four streets in the area had to be evacuated Monday, and Bayside Drive is still closed to all traffic between the Courtenay Bay Causeway and Red Head Road.

Butane is a colourless, highly flammable gas derived from petroleum. Inhaled, it can cause nausea, asphyxia and arrhythmia.

It's still unclear what caused the four inch-diameter above-ground line that carries liquid butane to the Irving Oil refinery to rupture.

It's possible the rupture was due to the extreme cold in recent days, said Mark Sherman, Irving Oil vice-president and chief operating officer.

"It's too early to speculate at this time, but it looks like it could be a small freeze split."

Sherman and Armstrong, the incident commander, could not say how much butane leaked.

"It's hard to estimate," said Sherman.

Mark Sherman, Irving Oil's vice-president and chief operating officer, said the company has not yet been able to confirm resident reports of odours in the area prior to Monday. (CBC)

The pipeline itself is estimated to hold about 108 barrels, he said. Each barrel holds about 159 litres.

"It looks like a very small amount has come out," he said, referring to a "small pool" of liquid butane on the ground at River Avenue.

"That's one of the things we're doing this afternoon is to get that cleaned up."

Crews are also trying to purge any residual vapours from the line. Operations at the Saint John East Terminal have been shut down until the situation is resolved, said Sherman.

"Hopefully we'll be in a position this afternoon to kind of resume operations at some point later, but we will not do that unless things are rendered completely safe."

Firefighters were taking butane readings in the area of Bayside Drive Monday morning following a leak at the Irving Saint John East Terminal. (CBC)

The refinery uses liquid butane as an additive to pressurize gasoline in the winter, said Sherman. Without it, vehicles would be very difficult to start and wouldn't run very efficiently, he said.

It is imported by rail to the rail terminal and pressurized up the pipe in question to the refinery, he said.

The leak has had no immediate impact on the refinery, said Sherman.

"However, there is a point in time where if we can't get finished product out, we'll have to cut [production] rates in the refinery," he said.

"One of our secondary risks after this one is we need to make sure we can get finished products out to all our people and residents in New Brunswick for things like emergency services, ambulances, police, fire departments, home heating for residents — so It's a big issue.

"We're part of New Brunswick's critical infrastructure and it's important we get back in business as soon as we can to make sure the supply chain is full."

Noticed odour for 3 days

As Saint John emergency crews continue to investigate the leak, one of the more than 60 displaced residents is questioning whether the odour she noticed for about three days prior is related.

Kelsey Fillmore, who lives on River Avenue, said she and her husband could smell what they thought was propane starting around Friday, but they didn't give it much thought.

They've lived there for nearly eight years and are "always smelling different smells coming from that terminal," she said.

Kelsey Fillmore, her sons, Quentin and Owen, and her husband Chris, were all forced to leave their River Avenue home on Monday following a butane leak on Bayside Drive. (Submitted by Kelsey Fillmore)

But on Monday morning, when they were leaving to go to work, the odour was "nauseating.

"Whatever it was smelled like sulphur and just something rotting," she said. "It was really bad."

By around 11 a.m., Saint John emergency crews responded to a butane leak in a four-inch pipe that runs from the Irving Saint John East Terminal to the Irving Oil refinery.

Sherman could not comment on any possible connection between the leak and the previous odour.

"We haven't confirmed that yet," he said.

Irving Oil said in a tweet Monday afternoon that the "isolated leak" was discovered Monday morning during "routine testing."

All houses on River Avenue, First Street East and Second Street East and at 66-72 Spruce St. were evacuated by Monday evening.

Fillmore, her husband, their sons, ages three and eight, and their dog and cat were among the evacuees. They were told it could be another two days before they can return home, said Fillmore.

Bayside Dr remains closed at this time between the Causeway and Red Head Rd. — @saintjohnpolice

With Bayside Drive blocked, traffic built up along Loch Lomond Road and Champlain Drive during the morning commute Tuesday.

Saint John Transit told CBC News it was bumper-to-bumper traffic in the area, and its drivers were warned it's going to be at least a couple of days before the situation is resolved.

People are still advised to avoid the area.

The fact there is no word on what caused the rupture or when has Fillmore worried, particularly given the odour she and her husband detected for days.

"I made the fire department aware that it's been a few days and they thought that was very interesting and they noted that. So it may have been leaking for a while," she said.

"I guess my big concern about that is, if it's been leaking for a few days, how come alarms haven't been going off since then?"

Escorted to retrieve pets

Fillmore was working in the city's north end when she learned of the butane leak through a text from a friend. Her boss gave her the OK to leave and she rushed to the scene.

Kelsey Fillmore and her dog, Fenway, on their way to the Hampton Inn and Suites on Fashion Drive Monday night. (Submitted by Kelsey Fillmore)

When she arrived, around 12:30 p.m., she said she was told by fire officials it was going to be about eight hours before evacuees would be allowed to return to their homes.

"By 3 o'clock they had changed that to, 'it's probably going to be a day or two, possibly three,'" she said.

Firefighters escorted Fillmore to her home so she could retrieve the family's pets — Fenway, a 10-year-old Tibetan spaniel, and Felicia, a four-year-old Maine coon.

Firefighters took a butane reading while they were in the home and none was detected, she said.

Other neighbours were also escorted one at a time to their homes to retrieve pets and at least one man was escorted to retrieve his medication, said Fillmore.

'I know that [emergency crews are] doing all they can right now and they're doing an amazing job.' - Kelsey Fillmore, area resident

She dropped her cat off at her mother's in the south-central peninsula, picked up her sons, Quentin and Owen, from the warming centre set up for evacuees at the Saint John Boys and Girls Club, and headed to the Hampton Inn & Suites on Fashion Drive for the night.

Her husband, who works at one of the industrial parks on the city's east side, got tied up in traffic, due to Bayside Drive being blocked off, but planned to meet her at the hotel, she said.

It made for a "hectic" day, but Fillmore said she is grateful her family and neighbours are safe. She also commended the emergency crews.

"I know that they're doing all they can right now and they're doing an amazing job," she said. "They've been nothing but good and courteous to us."

The city's Emergency Measures Organization partnered with the Canadian Red Cross to provide accommodations and meals for affected residents.

Irving Oil is covering the costs, said Bill Lawlor, the provincial director for the Canadian Red Cross.