Irving Oil ordered to install 24/7 leak-detection system after butane leak probe

Irving Oil Ltd. has been ordered to install an additional 24/7 leak detection system that will sound an alarm if a hazardous material ever leaks again, following an investigation of a highly explosive butane leak that forced the evacuation of part of east Saint John in January.

The New Brunswick Energy and Utilities Board released its report Wednesday about the Jan. 8 leak that forced 84 area residents from their homes, closed businesses and blocked a section of Bayside Drive for several days as emergency responders purged the line and tested for residual vapours.

The EUB report estimates the four-inch diameter pipe ruptured about four hours before it was discovered during a routine inspection patrol at the Saint John East Terminal — and continued to leak for another 13 hours because of a lack of plan and materials that could have stopped it sooner.

In total, as many as 108,279 litres could have escaped from the pipeline that runs about 1.8 kilometres up to the oil refinery, the report found.

Butane is a colourless, highly flammable liquefied gas that quickly vaporizes at room temperature. If inhaled, the gas can cause nausea, asphyxia and arrhythmia.

"Early detection of a leak is paramount in reducing the risk to the safety of the public and company employees, as well as the protection of property and the environment," the report, dated April 27 states.

The investigation suggests extreme temperature changes, poor ground drainage in the area, and the unusual length of an steel angle support welded to the pipe caused the rupture.

The fracture was about 1½ inches (38 mm) long and a ¼ inch (6 mm) wide.

The Saint John East Terminal on Bayside Drive, where the leak occurred, has a series of pipelines that carry a variety of hazardous materials about 1.8 kilometres to the Irving Oil refinery. (New Brunswick Energy and Utilities Board)

Irving Oil subsequently installed an external leak detection system along its so-called "59 Pipeway," which consists of 10 above-ground pipelines, ranging in diameter from four inches to 30 inches, that carry butane, gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, hot oil, bunker C, crude and water between the terminal and the refinery.

But the EUB, which is responsible for licensing pipelines and ensuring their safe construction and operation, has ordered the installation of an additional leak detection system that will constantly monitor the internal pressure of the pipelines.

The new system must be able to trigger an alarm — both visual and auditory — at the refinery's control panel as soon as there's any loss in pressure in any of the pipelines, the report states.

Irving must also review its leak detection systems and emergency response procedures "to confirm their adequacy and effectiveness at least annually."

In addition, the company must review its emergency response plan, including the availability of any necessary equipment for stopping the flow of a leak, containing lost product and purging operations.

Other orders said Irving must:

Ensure adequate drainage to protect aboveground pipelines form ice and snow buildup.

Conduct a hazard identification, risk analysis and risk evaluation, including how to reduce the "consequences associated with failure or damage incidents."

Complete a debriefing with emergency response agencies that responded to the leak.

Consult with emergency response agencies when updating its emergency procedures manual.

Irving Oil has until July 1 to file a corrective action plan with the EUB, detailing how all of the corrective measures will be addressed as well as a timeline for when they'll be implemented.

Company officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mark Sherman, the Irving Oil vice-president and chief operating office, said at the time that the butane pipeline holds an estimated 108 barrels. Each barrel holds about 159 litres, for a total of more than 17,000 litres.

Homes on Pleasant City Street, River Avenue, Spruce Avenue, First Street East and Second Street East were evacuated, the Saint John SPCA Animal Rescue shelter was closed and traffic was rerouted around a blocked section of Bayside Drive during the leak.

The all-clear was given on Jan. 13.