Some east Saint John residents want to know why Irving Oil is taking steps to purchase some of the homes close to the site of a butane leak last month, while ignoring others.

About 84 people living on five short streets near the Irving Oil refinery were evacuated for up to six days during the emergency.

'Basically, you'd have to give it away. Are you going to buy a home on Butane Lane?' - Ruth Vossen , homeowner

Last week, the company began talking to people living on River Avenue and arranging to have their houses appraised.

But nine homes on Pleasant City Street, a dead end off River Avenue have been told the company is not interested in purchasing their homes at this time.

Ruth Vossen is one of those who received the call.

She says she constantly worried now about another gas leak and believes she would be unable to sell on the open market.

"I go outside now and the first thing I do is sniff the air," Vossen said. "Basically, you'd have to give it away. Are you going to buy a home on Butane Lane?"

Vossen's neighbour, Abbie Tays raises the same concerns.

"We're not safe, and this is no fault of our own," Tays said. "Our property values have gone down since this happened. Nobody in their right mind is going to buy a home down here."

Karen Shepherd's home is one house removed from the intersection of River Avenue.

People on Pleasant City Street, a dead-end off River Avenue, spent five nights in a hotel during a butane gas pipeline leak in January. (CBC)

She said the past few weeks have been stressful. She "jumps" now when she hears a loud noise.

"The whole city knows what has happened down here," said Shepherd. "Whereas before you could put your house on the market, you'd probably get a fair value for it."

Irving Oil has not responded to a request from CBC for information on the company's home-buying plans.

Report on leak not public

Butane is a colourless, highly flammable gas derived from petroleum.

The leak in the four-inch pipe leading to the Irving Oil refinery was discovered Jan. 8, when employees were making checks in preparation for doing maintenance work.

After the incident Irving Oil commissioned a consultant's report to "assess impacts" and propose a remedial action plan.

The report was shared with the New Brunswick Environment Department but has not been made public.