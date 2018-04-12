Irving Oil expands home-buying plans in butane neighbourhood

Irving Oil is expanding the range of its home-buying offers in an east Saint John neighbourhood that suffered through a butane leak from a nearby pipeline this year.

Company representatives visited residents on Pleasant City Street on Thursday to discuss the potential purchase of their homes.

Residents of Pleasant City and nearby River Avenue spent five nights in a hotel in January after a damaged butane pipeline forced an emergency evacuation of their homes.

The house will be mine until the end of August and then it's going to be bulldozed down. - Ruth Vossen, Pleasant City Street

The pipeline is one of several running from nearby marine and oil-by-rail terminals to the Irving Oil Refinery.

The company has already purchased several homes on River Avenue and has outstanding offers out on others.

"Excellent news," said Ruth Vossen, who has been outspoken in hopes Irving Oil would also turn its attention to her street.

She said the next step is to get her house appraised. Irving will then make an offer, and if Vossen accepts, the house will eventually disappear.

"The house will be mine until the end of August and then it's going to be bulldozed down."

Karen Shepherd says Irving's interest in buying her home went from 'No' to 'Yes' without a 'maybe' in between. (Connell Smith, CBC)

Vossen said she would like to move into an apartment after leaving her home.

Next door down on Pleasant City Street, Karen Shepherd is already looking for another home.

She said she will have to purchase one because her retirement income doesn't leave enough after expenses to pay rent.

"I was online the minute I got the call," said Shepherd. "I went right online to see what was available.

"It's kind of like a surprise because all of a sudden it was 'No' over here and then today it's 'Yes.' We didn't get to a 'Maybe.'"

Made improvements

Shepherd is hoping the appraiser takes into account the new roof, furnace, chimney and oil tank she has purchased.

Irving Oil has not responded to repeated requests for comment on the company's home-buying initiative.

Residents of Spruce Avenue, and 1st and 2nd streets were also evacuated during the emergency. There is no news of offers to buy those homes.