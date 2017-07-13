The buskers are back in Saint John.

For another year, the Saint John waterfront is playing host to the Buskers on the Bay Festival, with dozens of performances from buskers from around the world.

Among those performing, is Mike Johns from Toronto, who has brought his 1920s strongman act to the city.

Under the stage name "Mighty Mike," Johns wowed the crowd by juggling bowling balls and a ten-pound sledge hammer.

Johns said he modified his act from a long line of vintage performances to also include campy dance numbers.

Mike Johns from Toronto brought his 1920s strongman act to the city. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

Meanwhile, contortionist Al "Alakazam" Millar performed his rubber man routine.

The veteran Australian busker has been performing for more than 20 years and said he likes to blend juggling with humour.

Buskers hit the Saint John waterfront2:16

This year, Buskers on the Bay also expanded from its regular location at the uptown boardwalk, to include venues at Tin Can Beach and Rainbow Park.

On Thursday, Mike Bonnici was one of the first acts to perform in the parking lot at Tin Can Beach.

Contortionist Al 'Alakazam' Millar has been performing for more than 20 years. (Matthew Bingley)

Another veteran performer, Bonnici and his partner now live in England but returned to Canada for the festival.

The festival started on Wednesday, July 12 and runs until Sunday, July 16.