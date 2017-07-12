Local residents are calling for government workers to clear away trees and brush for better visibility at a busy intersection where a 17-year-old girl was killed in a car crash Monday evening.

Around 7:15 p.m. Monday, the teen was turning off Ohio Service Road when her car collided with a pickup truck travelling on Route 133 in Boudreau-Ouest, RCMP Cpl. Gabriel Deveau said in a statement.

Harold Finck has lived close to the corner of Ohio Service Road and Route 133 for the past five years.

Harold Finck says the bushes at the intersection of Ohio Service Road and Route 133 are a hazard for drivers. (CBC News/Olivia Chandler)

"We knew it was a bad accident," he said, adding that he and his roommate heard a loud squeal of tires and the crash on Monday.

Finck said both Route 133 and Ohio Service Road are very busy, and turning left onto Route 133 can be dangerous because the visibility is poor.

"You almost have to pull out on the traffic," he said. "The trees and bushes are all growing out onto the roadway."

Cleared out

Tuesday night, a man went to the corner with a lawn tractor to clear the bushes on his own, Finck said.

"You can see better, but it's still not great, coming out to the 133," he said. "Somebody should be down here now cutting that back and clearing it out."

Finck said he wants to see the bushes cleared by the government so drivers may have better visibility of oncoming traffic.

Both the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure and the Beaubassin-est Rural Community confirmed none of their employees cut any bushes or trees at the intersection this week.

The last time the brush was cut at that intersection was in 2016, said Jeff Hull, a communications officer for the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Hull said the only other accident at the intersection was in 2011, and it involved property damage.

"I hope they do something with that road, I never want to be here for something like that again," Finck said.

Students mourn

People gathered at École Louis-J.-Robichaud in Shediac Wednesday afternoon to mourn the death of the 17-year-old girl who was killed in the crash.

The school opened its doors from 1:00-3:00 p.m. with psychologists, social workers and staff present for students upset with the fatal crash, said Ghislaine Arsenault, spokesperson for District scolaire francophone Sud.

The Acadian, Canadian and New Brunswick flags were at half-mast.

The victim's identity has not been made public.

The driver of the truck was uninjured. There were no passengers in either vehicle, RCMP said.

The crash remains under investigation.