A former taxi driver's lawyer has questioned the reliability of two women who allege they were sexually assaulted as passengers in his cab.

Bahman Babakhani, 48, is accused of inappropriately touching the women on separate occasions early on Sept. 3 and Sept. 8, 2016. His trial resumed in Burton court Friday morning.

The women cannot be named because of a publication ban. Both testified before Judge Jacques Desjardins in Fredericton court in late March.

On Friday, defence lawyer T. J. Burke said there were issues with the credibility and reliability of both victims' statements.

Each woman was intoxicated the night of the alleged assault against her, Burke said. He also referred to the testimony they both provided that they didn't clearly see the driver.

One woman said the taxi driver had facial hair, while the other said he did not, and neither testified about the most "obvious" feature about Babakhani — that he is bald, said Burke. He suggested the women identified the wrong driver.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Lavigne said that on the night of the first alleged assault, the victim texted her mother, saying that, "he's scaring me."

Both women also previously testified that they were 100 per cent sure that Babakhani was the driver after seeing him in court, Lavigne said.

Desjardins will now review the evidence and deliver his decision in Burton court on May 17 at 1:30 p.m.

