From blueberry ketchup to Doritos, hamburger patties are being slathered in some strange toppings as chefs battle it out for the best burgers in the Fredericton area.

The goal of the unusual concoctions is to be crowned the winner of the YFC burger battle.

Restaurant goers can pick from a total of 22 burgers, and vote online for their top three favourites.

The competition was first held in 2014, to both celebrate burgers and get people out into Fredericton's local restaurant scene, said contest organizer Lloyd Chambers.

"It's a good opportunity for the chefs to be creative and try something and it's also a good opportunity to promote people going out and trying different restaurants at a quieter time of year.

DJ Purdy's (Delta Fredericton)

For his creation, Chris Taylor, sous chef at the Delta Hotel Fredericton, made the Jacky-Blue, which is layered with prosciutto and caramelized onions, covered in a warm blanket of spicy jalapeno jack cheese, and topped with a house made blueberry-rosemary ketchup. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

For his creation, Chris Taylor, sous chef at the Delta Hotel in Fredericton, said he wanted to make something sweet and spicy.

The Jacky-Blue was the result, featuring a spicy jalapeno jack cheese, and topped with a house made blueberry-rosemary ketchup.

"We definitely wanted to make something unique to stand out for the burger. so blueberry ketchup came to mind," he said.

The Back 6 (Fredericton Golf Club)

The Back 6's burger is a patty made with a blend of beef tenderloin, brisket and chorizo sausage, topped with smoked tomato jam, maple bacon, chipotle mayo, Balderson aged cheddar, frizzled leeks, and shredded lettuce. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

At the Back 6, chef Tony Corey blended three types of ground meat: ground beef tenderloin, brisket, and ground chorizo sausage. The burger is topped with tomato jam, crispy leeks, and chipotle mayo.

"The tenderloin is very tender, the brisket has nice, soft fat in it, and the chorizo has a little bit of spice that you want," he said.

Pine Tree Pub

Kyle Paul is the operations manager at the St. Mary's Entertainment Centre, which houses the Pine Tree Pub. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

Over at the Pine Tree Pub, Kyle Paul topped his restaurant's burger with a convenience store favourite: Doritos.

The Pine Tree Pub's burger is topped with double smoked back bacon lightly breaded and fried, havarti and cheddar cheese, mushrooms, red onion, tomato, bread and butter pickles, secret sauce, topped with crushed Doritos. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

"To be honest, we were kind of late joining the burger battle. What we would have done was had our cooks compete for the burger, but since we were cramped for time, I just kind of went to Wal-Mart looking for supplies to try to throw a burger together," he said.

Cheese Curds - Oromocto

The Goudafather, a creation of the Cheese Curds chain, features a deep fried mac 'n cheese patty. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

Out in Oromocto, the Cheese Curds franchise is featuring the Goudafather, which is topped with loads of gouda and a deep fried mac n' cheese patty.

Manager Jenna Kirkpatrick preparing one of the mac 'n cheese patties. (Sarah Petz/CBC )

Curious what the other entries look like? Check out the photo slideshow below.