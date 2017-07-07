Saint Johners have a new way to get material belongings if they're low on cash and want to fight the system simultaneously.

Sarah Ratchford, a Saint John native back in the city for the summer, has decided to try to get a "Bunz Trading Zone," started in the city.

"I guess we'll see as membership unfolds how viable it actually is."

Bunz, which is a website, Facebook page and app, is simple in principle.

Members post something they own or are looking for. Other members respond. They meet up in real life, trade whatever was offered and go on their merry way.

There is one main rule: no cash.

"That's why I joined," Ratchford said. "Real-time anti-capitalism."

Bunz started in Toronto, when the founder, Emily Bitze, was making dinner one night and needed a few things.

"She reached out to a few friends on a Facebook group and was basically able to scrounge together the remaining ingredients," Ratchford said.

Thus, Bunz was born.

Ratchford, who does not actually work for Bunz, was an early adopter of the Toronto Facebook page, which now has tens of thousands of members.

Fresh from a breakup and into a new apartment, Ratchford wasn't interested in spending lots of money on new things.

"And I haven't been in a Walmart ever since," Ratchford said.

A series of guidelines

The trading group's guidelines say people are vetted before they can join, but all someone needs to become a member is the recommendation of another member.

With Bunz allowing nearly anything to be sold, excluding what's illegal, some steps have been put in place to prevent problems.

Liquor, for example, can be sold but not to minors.

"Bunz is pretty vast," said Sarena Ally, the marketing spokesperson for Bunz. "We do have community standards in place and we do try and do our best to protect people."

When Bunz has been alerted to posts involving the trade of illegal materials, the posts have been removed, Ally said.

"It really is ultimately up to people. These interactions happen between a person and another person."

The Facebook page has been set up, and Ratchford, the administrator, hopes it will be able to walk on its own.

"People aren't that different in smaller cities than they are in larger cities," Ratchford said. "It's just a matter of them being more spread out."