Raiders of the lost sedge: Sackville botanist finds plant not seen for 80 years

Not seen since the 1940s the bulrush sedge was thought to be dead and gone in New Brunswick, but a discovery over the summer puts the northern grass species back on the map.

David Mazerolle, botanist with the Atlantic Canada Data Conservation Centre, was in the wilds of Albert county when he made the find.

"The sun is going down, it's time to start thinking about hiking back out and (I) come across this amazing looking place."

Looking across a deep bedrock canyon, Mazerolle said he had a feeling he'd find rare plant species on the other side, but left because he didn't want to miss his scheduled pick up on a nearby logging road.

Later in the summer he was able to return, and after a difficult hike scrambling down then up the other side of the ravine, he found what he didn't even know he was looking for: the bulrush sedge.

"I eventually came across this little ledge on the side of a cliff, it had this sedge that I recognized from previous trips in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland."

"I got pretty excited when I saw that."

The species was thought to be dead and gone in New Brunswick. It was last documented on June 15, 1940 by G.D. Chamberlaine, according to the book, "Flora of New Brunswick."

David Mazerolle (left) and Sean Blaney check to see if the bulrush specimen in their Sackville office is producing seeds and, it is. (Tori Weldon/CBC) Sean Blaney, the executive director and senior scientist at Atlantic Canada Conservation Data Centre said legend has it, the author, Harold R. Hinds who has since passed away, found the record in a botanical collection in California.

"(Hinds) went back to try to find that plant, which was up on the Aroostook river in the vicinity of what is now the Tinker Dam," said Blaney.

"Other botanists had looked for this plant, including us, we walked the entire Aroostook River Gorge, the Canadian portion of it."

But Blaney said the dam has changed the landscape, and no one found the bulrush sedge, until Mazerolle's discovery over the summer.

Mazerolle's field work was part of a study funded by the N.B. Wildlife trust fund. The study was conducted over 15 days, and documented 38 rare species of plants, including the world's eastern most natural occurrence of silver maple along the Petitcodiac River near Salisbury.

David Mazerolle found the bulrush sedge on a ravine cliff in Albert County last summer during a 15 day study. (Submitted) Blaney said the information collected can help scientists better understand how the climate is changing.

"Knowing where species are now, we have a good picture for the future when maybe climate is warming."

"It's important to understand of the region generally if we're wanting to make decisions that preserve the maximum amount of biodiversity, it's important to know where the special places are."

When he heads out with his backpack into the woods looking for different species, Mazerolle isn't looking exclusively for rare finds, he documents everything he comes across.

"If you take a look at the specimen of the bulrush sedge, the typical person would say it looks like grass, it doesn't stand out that much, but we get really excited about it."