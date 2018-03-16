A downtown building that's been part of Edmundston for at least 115 years collapsed early Friday, and city police say it was probably because too much snow had piled up on its roof.

Insp. Alain Lang of the Edmundston police said there were no injuries, and one was near the empty building when it came down around 4 a.m.

The building at Church and Hill streets is owned by Downtown Edmundston, which used it for storing tents and other equipment.

Un édifice s’est effondré tôt ce matin dans le centre-ville d’Edmundston. #icinb pic.twitter.com/l80wYgW0hC — @nadeaukRC

The City of Edmundston issued a notice to the owner in 2017, asking the corporation to either demolish or renovate the building, which was at least 115 years old.

This notice followed an inspection by the fire department that found the roof was leaking. The problem was not considered serious enough to order the immediate demolition of the building.

According to the Register of Historic Places in Canada, the "flat-roofed business house" was built around 1900.

The city was already concerned about the condition of the building at the corner of Hill and Church streets. (Kassandra Nadeau-Lamarche/Radio-Cnada)

It once housed the Star Movie Theater, one of two movie houses in Edmundston in the 1920s. It also hosted boxing matches and housed Spilly's resto-bar.

The building is adjacent to a vacant lot on Rue de l'Église where a major fire destroyed two old buildings six years ago. A restaurant, apartments and a laundry room went up in smoke.