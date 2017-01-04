Brunswick sheets, a popular product made in Bouctouche by Andreanne International, is no longer available since the company said "good night" and quietly dimmed the lights for good last year.

The building in Bouctouche Sud where Brunswick sheets were made is for sale. (CBC)

Owners Eric Lemay and Karine Lemay could not be reached for comment Tuesday, but the company's building, near Bouctouche on Route 134, has a "For sale" sign on it.

Larry Currie of Currie Electronics and Home Decor in Woodstock, a distributor of Brunswick sheets, said the closure came as a sad surprise last winter. He received a letter in February 2016 saying Andreanne International and its Brunswick sheets were going out of business.

The letter thanked Currie for his support and blamed a "fast failing economy" as well as increasing manufacturing costs for the company's troubles.

Currie said Brunswick sheets were his best selling bedding.

"We miss it now for sure," he said.

"We announced that it was done and we put that on Facebook (and) we cleaned out of stock very quickly because people really wanted it."

He said the sheets' combination of polyester and acrylic fabric was a hit.

"It really appealed to a lot of older people because they were warm and cozy, and also kids really liked them."

People are expressing their love of Brunswick sheets on social media:

Today I was told that Brunswick Sheets are no more. How can this be when they are a gift of choice from older extended family?! — @bettylyons

I can't wait to put my Brunswick sheets on my bed 😍😍 #cozy — @graceehicks

Who needs a boyfriend when you've got Brunswick sheets to keep you warm 👌🏻😴😊 — @ninjalli

Brunswick sheets are A1 — @Lingley9

You know you're getting old when your favourite Christmas gift is Brunswick sheets 😂 — @tashandrewss

Currie, also a Brunswick sheet user, said it's a product that isn't easily replaced.

"People have an expectation, and they know what the product is, so you can't just replace it with fluffy flannel sheets."

People in the surrounding community said they didn't know Andreanne International had closed, or how many people worked there, but in 2006 the company was celebrated by the province with an export achievement award.