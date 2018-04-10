New exhibit uses fossils reflecting human and artist evolution

Bruce Gray broadens his horizons and reflects on the state of humanity by tapping into the past for an upcoming showcase.

Known for his craftsmanship of wood furniture, the renowned artist from Kars, N.B., incorporates actual fossils carved from stone in the exhibit, "Origins."

Gray, who also added touches of rock and glass to his work, was interested in working with materials he "borrowed."

Gray said the exhibit shows his evolution as an artist. (CBC News)

"Even the things that I make, even what you see, in a few hundred years, a thousand years, nature is going to take it back, to reclaim it, just like us," Gray said, explaining his evolution as an artist in recent years.

That evolution included the introduction of new materials and entering a more reflective state of mind, Gray told CBC News ahead of opening night Friday at the University of New Brunswick.

'Destiny?'

The piece "Destiny?" features stone with a wood latticework and a fossil that's covered in glass.

"At first glance, it's pretty, it's nice, but the fossils were an organism that completely littered the ocean floor and were the most advanced organism at the time," Gray said.

Fossils carved from stone are featured in Bruce Gray's new piece, 'Destiny?' (Catherine Harrop/CBC News)

"Now, a millennium later, we're using them as an art object; we appreciate them. And the question for us is, thousands of years from now, whatever's alive at the time, if not us, is it going to pick up an human skull and say, 'Ooh, this is interesting. Maybe I'll put this on my wall?'"

His cynicism about humanity — "the selfishness, the greed" leading to our demise — underscores the dark theme surrounding the piece.

But "Origins" isn't all doom and gloom, he said.

Alien reptile brain

Gray pointed to another table, a "funny" he called it. It's based around a beach rock he came across that reminded him of a brain that didn't come from earth.

"I came up with an alien reptile fossil," he said. "So here's this brain, this big giant alien brain, a vertebrae; the whole thing is alien."

Gray's 'alien reptile brain' table. (Catherine Harrop/CBC News)

The exhibit also illustrates his journey as an artist.

Gray has been working in design and art for more than 25 years, with work commissioned for corporate and private collections as well as universities and provincial governments. His trade was chiefly woodworking, but he has previously worked with and taught photography.

Gray added a touch of rock and glass to his elegant wood designs. (Catherine Harrop/CBC News)

Stone and glass mark a new, "less physically demanding" chapter in Gray's life.

"You always grow," he said.

'Origins' opens at Memorial Hall on the UNB campus Friday at 5 p.m.