After close to three decades at the helm of Moncton's Magnetic Hill zoo, Wednesday marks the last day on the job for Bruce Dougan.​

"It is emotional," said Dougan. "I am leaving with mixed feelings, I'd like to continue on and keep working, it's been a 47-year career in this industry. It's been my life," he said.

Dougan, who came to Moncton from Ontario to take the job as zoo manager, is credited for growing the zoo from a simple game farm to the award-winning attraction it is today.

"There was so much work to be done," he said, remembering his first day in the spring of 1989. "We had to start off with a lot of energy and really tackle this job, and it just kind of steam-rolled from there."

The zoo now houses over 80 species and 600 animals, is the second most popular tourist attraction in New Brunswick, and has received 15 national awards.



Dougan said having two sets of tiger cubs born at the zoo recently was one of his favourite memories. (CBC)

But Dougan remains modest about the accomplishments.

"There's a lot of people responsible for where the zoo is today. We've got a tremendous staff, I've had a lot of help from the community," he said.

Baby tigers and stolen monkey

Dougan said one of his favourite memories at the zoo was when they had two sets of tiger cubs born last year.

"Tigers are one of my very favourite animals," he said.

But there were also a few misadventures along the way, like when university students stole a monkey from the zoo as a prank, or when another monkey went missing for almost two weeks.

"Curious George," as he was dubbed during his escape in the 1990s, was very elusive.

In 2012, an elderly squirrel monkey named Hercules was stolen by a group of university students as a prank. He was returned to the zoo the next day. (CBC)

"He was all over the place. We were getting calls he was up in Irishtown, he was down in Dieppe, and in Riverview. But every time I went there by the time I got there he was gone" said Dougan, explaining the animal must have travelled on foot.

"Eventually he went by the doors of the library and the motion detector picked him up and he went in. And he got trapped between the two sets of doors."

Dougan is also known for leading the task force that brought tougher laws for exotic pet owners in New Brunswick, after two young boys were killed by an African rock python in Campbellton in 2013.

African village

But after 28 years at the zoo in Moncton, Dougan said it's time for someone else to take over.

"There's a lot of projects at the zoo that I wish I could have completed, but they're long-term projects and I think it's better to have someone that's younger and full of energy to come in," he said.

Dougan said he will be back at the zoo to visit, and maybe even to volunteer down the road. (CBC)

Among those projects is building an African village over the next four years.

As for Dougan, his plans for the next few months include travelling to South America, going to see a Maple Leafs game and spending time with his wife.

"I'm going to miss it. I'm going to miss the people, I'm going to miss the animals," he said.

"Certainly I'm going to come to visit. If there's opportunities down the road maybe I'll become a volunteer."