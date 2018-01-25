Bringing the circle back together: Students unite against racist posters at UNB campus
More than 100 people attended the event in response to the racist posters found on campus last week
By Maria Jose Burgos, CBC News Posted: Jan 25, 2018 7:30 AM AT Last Updated: Jan 25, 2018 7:30 AM AT
Chelsea Cullins was sitting in her office when she first heard about the racist posters dispersed across the University of New Brunswick's Fredericton campus.
"I didn't even want to believe the racism would still be so strong," said Cullins.
The recruitment and marketing officer of the Mi'kmaq-Wolastoqey Centre experienced racism herself when she was a teenager.
But she didn't want to focus on that.
Instead, she wanted to create a safe environment for students who witnessed the racist posters.
So with Imelda Perley, UNB's elder-in-residence, and a few other coworkers, Cullins organized the All My People Unity and Circle of Healing Gathering.
It was hosted at UNB's south gym on Wednesday evening "to heal the ones who want to hurt but also heal the ones who are hurting," said Perley.
More than 100 people showed up, including UNB and St. Thomas University students, faculty members and members of the community.
"We felt the campus needed this," said Cullins.
Brittany Campbell, a third year arts student at UNB, was one of the students who helped take down the racist posters.
"It was disturbing. I threw them in the garbage."
She was surprised with the amount of people who showed up to the gathering.
"I am excited to see how this strengthens the community against hatred," she said.
People from all religions, cultures and backgrounds were invited to the event.
The ceremony was led by Perley, who said the key word to remember from the event is "circle."
"Sometimes we forget and we leave the circle. When the circle is broken by racism or injustices, our first response to anything negative like that is to try to bring the circle back."
The practice known as 'smudging' aimed to replace the dark cloud of negativity that had been floating throughout the university's hallways since last week with a fresh new air of good vibes.
"We go around with the herbs, the bowl and the smoke. We cleanse our ears so that we don't hear any of that negative. We go over with the smoke and we cover our eyes so we don't see any of that negative. And then elder Imelda [Perley] will go around and just clean the air and create that positive ceremonial ritual energy and space," said Cullins.
Traditional drumming eventually broke a silence in the room. Perley said they represented a person's heart beat. Some sang while others danced in a circle while holding hands.
"When we move to the left we honour all our grandmothers before us, then we move to the right and we honour all the grandfathers before us," she said. "We dance to the centre so that we all know that we all belong together. And we make it strong by stretching it out again."
A wooden bowl with water was also carried around the circle "to honour the Wolastoqiyik, and cherish all that it does for all the people and the environment," said Cullins.
Perley said she would like to see this event become a tradition at the university.
"We don't attack hate with hate, we don't protest with the loud voices that hurt. What we do is put the circle back together."
All photos taken by Maria Jose Burgos.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Fredericton
Sunny
-10°C
Saint John
Mainly Sunny
-9°C
Moncton
Partly Cloudy
-10°C
Bathurst
Partly Cloudy
-12°C
Oromocto
Mostly Cloudy
-10°C
Latest New Brunswick News Headlines
- Pot prices in New Brunswick higher than other provinces, StatsCan finds
- Salisbury family's horse dispute with village adjourned in court
- How ready is the Acadian Peninsula for the next big storm?
- Friends defend former Assumption Life VP found guilty of $630K fraud
- Robert Burns statue out of sight on poet's birthday
Must Watch
-
Video
A view from above the 'devastation' in Hoyt
1:37
Heavy rain caused water levels to rise in Hoyt, N.B., on Saturday morning. The small New Brunswick community was decimated by flooding.
-
Video
'It seems every time there's a flood we lose something else, but we don't seem to get much back'
1:19
The small New Brunswick community was decimated by flooding like many parts of New Brunswick.
-
Video
Political Panel Jan. 11
52:41
This week the panel debates the controversial deal to give Medavie control over extra-mural care, Tele-Care.
-
Video
Atlantic Canadians are honest people according to this test
0:33
East Coast folk get a passing grade in a good Samaritan test set up by the region's credit unions.
Top News Headlines
- Sexual misconduct allegations against Patrick Brown won't deter Ontario PC goals, co-deputy leader says
- Philippines-based church has 'means and motivation' to kill refugee if returned: IRB
- Sport Minister Kent Hehr resigns from Trudeau cabinet amid sexual misconduct allegations
- Man arrested in attack on teen in Winnipeg bus shelter tried to run down officers: police
- Competition Bureau sues Ticketmaster, Live Nation over allegations of inflated ticket prices
Most Viewed
- Impressive pearl found in Bay of Fundy scallop
- New winter storm expected to dump 30 cm of snow in north, 40 mm of rain in south
- Beer... in this place: new road signs point to nearest brews
- First-time night photographer's shot of photogenic Hopewell Rocks lands on stamp
- 'It's like Frankenstein's lab': Massive 78-year-old transmitter for sale
- Conditions in Dorchester prison unit too dangerous for staff, union says
- Slippery road conditions lead to school closures across the province
- Prison guards involved in Matthew Hines case not disciplined for more than a year
- The mysterious 'ditch sticks' of Kent County
- Community seethes and government apologizes for burning of historic bridge remnants
- New snow crab fishing rules rein in use of ropes to protect North Atlantic right whales
- Complaints of toxic, sexualized workplace at Saint John armoury to be heard by tribunal
Don't Miss
-
Updated
Sexual misconduct allegations against Patrick Brown won't deter Ontario PC goals, co-deputy leader says
-
CBC Investigates
Philippines-based church has 'means and motivation' to kill refugee if returned: IRB
-
Breaking
Sport Minister Kent Hehr resigns from Trudeau cabinet amid sexual misconduct allegations
-
Man arrested in attack on teen in Winnipeg bus shelter tried to run down officers: police
-
Competition Bureau sues Ticketmaster, Live Nation over allegations of inflated ticket prices
-
Opinion
Patrick Brown's exit could actually leave the PCs better positioned to take on Wynne: Robyn Urback
-
Donor-conceived people are tracking down their biological fathers, even if they want to hide
-
Carillion Canada gets creditor protection after failure of U.K. parent
-
Thrift store shopper in B.C. returns Q-tip box after finding jewelry worth $1,800 inside
-
Scientists move Doomsday Clock ahead to 2 minutes to midnight
-
The National Today
Duelling conspiracy theories deepen U.S. political divide
-
Trudeau defends cost of Davos trip, 'looks forward' to what Trump will say
-
Canadian dollar falls from 4-month high after Trump boosts U.S. dollar
-
Thunder Bay police chief expects to return to work after charges against him dismissed
-
SYRIA
Turkey tells U.S. to end support for Syrian Kurd militia or risk confrontation