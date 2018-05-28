Progressive Conservative MLA calls it quits at provincial level

New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative party is losing one of its highest-profile MLAs just months before the next provincial election.

Brian Macdonald says he won't be a candidate this fall and may instead jump into federal politics.

Calling the last year "my best year in politics," the two-term MLA said his decision has nothing to do with PC Leader Blaine Higgs, who beat Macdonald for the party leadership in 2016.

"It's been a really good year," Macdonald said. "I've had a strong voice in the legislature on issues that are really important to my heart.

"I also think it can be a challenge being in provincial politics. It's very small, it's very close, it's very tight, and on a personal basis, I want to move on."

Macdonald says he’s considering running for the federal Conservative nomination in New Brunswick Southwest, which includes part of the riding of Fredericton West-Hanwell, where he has been the MLA. (CBC)

Macdonald said he's considering running for the federal Conservative nomination in New Brunswick Southwest, a constituency that includes part of Macdonald's provincial riding of Fredericton West-Hanwell.

That decision would pit him against former Conservative MP John Williamson, who announced May 21 he'll also seek the nomination in the riding he represented from 2011 to 2015. Party members in the riding will nominate their candidate June 28.

Macdonald said he'll also consider running federally in Fredericton. The former soldier said he's also looking at job opportunities with national organizations that advocate for veterans.

"I'm looking for opportunities and considering a lot of options," he said.

Macdonald is the fifth candidate from the 2016 provincial PC leadership race to opt against running in this year's election under Higgs.

Macdonald said he is confident he would have won his riding again and the Tories will win the election Sept. 24, meaning he'd have a shot of becoming a minister.

But he said being a provincial politician "does wear on you and it does make you think about what the other options are. … If I go another four years in provincial politics, it concerns me that my options would be limited after that."

The 47-year-old also said the recent death of some friends made him realize he should pursue other opportunities when he can.

Macdonald's interest in federal politics has been well-known for years. He was a political assistant to former federal Defence Minister Peter MacKay and sought the federal Conservative nomination for Fredericton for the 2008 election.

After failing to win that nomination, he ran provincially in Fredericton-Silverwood in 2010 and was elected. He was re-elected in the newly created riding of Fredericton West-Hanwell in 2014, when he defeated then-NDP leader Dominic Cardy.

Macdonald ran for the leadership of the New Brunswick Progressive Conservative Party but lost to Blaine Higgs. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

In 2016, Macdonald ran for the PC leadership, placing sixth on the first ballot out of seven candidates.

Macdonald said he doesn't think his departure will hurt the provincial party's chances of holding on to Fredericton West-Hanwell.

"It's going to be very attractive to a number of high-calibre candidates who are now beginning to come forward," he said.