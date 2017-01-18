A Moncton-area man charged with threatening Premier Brian Gallant was released from custody Wednesday but was ordered to get a psychological assessment before his next court appearance in March.

Daniel LeBlanc, 35, of Homestead Road in Second North River, west of Moncton, was charged Tuesday with threatening to cause bodily harm to Gallant. The alleged threats occurred Monday.

At a bail hearing Wednesday, Judge Denise LeBlanc ordered Daniel LeBlanc to have no contact with Gallant or his family. He can't get within 100 metres of them or be near Gallant's workplace or home.

LeBlanc asked how long these conditions would be in place, and the judge replied: "Until the matter is finished before the court."

The psychological assessment, expected to last about two months, is to be done before LeBlanc's next court appearance March 13.

The premier's office did not comment on the charges.