With the next provincial election roughly a year away, Premier Brian Gallant has announced a major cabinet shuffle that has seen three senior ministers step aside who are not expected to run again.

"We have a strong team working on New Brunswick's priorities of jobs, education, and health care," said Gallant in a statement.

"These changes will allow new perspectives and approaches to be used in advancing economic growth, educational opportunities, and health care innovation."

Donald Arseneault, Victor Boudreau and Ed Doherty are leaving cabinet.

Gallant won't say if Doherty, Boudreau, Arseneault wil run again; says they will hold a news conference on that later today. — @poitrasCBC

As Service New Brunswick minister, Doherty had been caught up in the controversy over property assessments. Doherty secured a narrow victory in 2014 following a recount.

Meanwhile, Boudreau had been a senior minister in the governments of Gallant and Shawn Graham. But he was also heavily criticized during the Atcon controversy and for his involvement with a campground in his riding.

Arseneault has served in a number of high-profile portfolios during the Graham and Gallant governments.

The exit of those long-time cabinet ministers is making room for three newcomers.

Benoit Bourque is moving into a high-profile position as minister of Health.

Meanwhile, Andrew Harvey is the new minister of agriculture, mines and rural affairs and Gilles LePage is the minister of labour, employment and population growth.

The premier also set out what was described as an informal set of regional ministers. Gallant has made himself the regional minister for Saint John and southwestern New Brunswick.

Serge Rousselle is the regional minister of northern New Brunswick, Bill Fraser is the regional minister of central New Brunswick, Stephen Horsman is the regional minister for greater Fredericton and Cathy Rogers is the regional minister for greater Moncton and southeastern New Brunswick.

The cabinet shuffle was announced in Saint John on Tuesday morning.

The full cabinet is: