NB Power has backed off its attempt to keep the salary of a senior executive secret.

Brett Plummer, NB Power's vice-president of nuclear. (LinkedIn)

Late Friday, the utility acknowledged that its nuclear vice-president ,Brett Plummer, is earning $500,000 US this year, or $655,000 Cdn.

That's more than double the pay of other NB Power vice-presidents — and about 25 per cent more than the utility pays president Gaetan Thomas.

In a letter to the New Brunswick Energy and Utilities Board on Friday, NB Power lawyer John Furey said the utility was releasing the information voluntarily but reluctantly.

"While NB Power remains concerned that the disclosure of these values compromises the ability of NB Power to obtain competitive pricing in the future, NB Power is also cognizant of the public interest in an open and transparent hearing process."