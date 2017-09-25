A streak of record-breaking temperatures will persist in southern New Brunswick into Tuesday, with humidex values reaching the low 40s, according to CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen.

'Tomorrow, when the sun comes up with those southwesterly winds, look out, because here comes some hot weather.' - Brennan Allen, CBC meteorologist

"Lots of record-breaking heat on the way to the province of New Brunswick," he said Monday morning.

"Tomorrow, when the sun comes up with those southwesterly winds, look out, because here comes some hot weather," Allen said.

"Expect widespread temperatures of 30-plus in southern New Brunswick. And with that humidex, we're going to be feeling in the mid to high 30s, maybe even the low 40s tomorrow."

Allen said the north will also see warm temperatures, especially Monday night, when the overnight low in the eastern half of the province will be 24 C.

"Some folks in and around the Bathurst area could actually see their daytime high through the overnight ... it's just crazy — 24 degrees for your overnight low and that could actually produce a humidex near 30 right through the overnight hours."

Records shattered Sunday

Several records were set on Sunday in New Brunswick, where the normal daytime highs for late September are between 15 C and 17 C.

Environment Canada reported that Doaktown set a record of 29.6 C, which breaking the old record of 25 C set in 1985.

In Grand Manan, a record 26.4 C on Sunday beat the 1964 record of 22.8 C.

And most impressive of all, Allen said, was the record set in St. Stephen.

"St. Stephen broke a 99-year-old record by several degrees — it hit 31.2 C yesterday," Allen said.

The previous record of 27.8 C was set in 1908, according to Environment Canada.

"To break a record that's stood that long by that many degrees is extremely impressive, and I expect more records to fall today and into tomorrow."

'Spectacular' temperatures for September

On Sunday, the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization issued a level one heat alert for southern York County, Carleton County, Victoria County, Fredericton, Woodstock, Perth-Andover, Stanley, Blackville and Doaktown.

The warnings are based on the humidex value, which calculates how warm it feels with the humidity and heat combined.

'I don't think we'll see a day as hot as tomorrow again until the calendar changes its year to 2018.' - Brennan Allen, CBC meteorologist

"These temperatures that we're seeing are hot days even for the middle of summer let alone it is actually fall … that is spectacular for very late September," Allen said.

EMO warns that people most vulnerable during a level one alert are young children, older adults, the homeless and people with chronic health conditions.

Allen said nature's air conditioner, in the form of a cold front, will move in late Wednesday and into Thursday to cool the entire province off.

"I don't think we'll see a day as hot as tomorrow again until the calendar changes its year to 2018."

Southern Ontario is blanketed in heat warnings from Environment Canada, while special weather statements have been issued for southern Quebec.

The statement warns "unusually hot and humid conditions" are expected to continue through Wednesday, with highs near 30 C and humidex values between 35 and 39.