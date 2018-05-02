Woman with lung disease pleads not guilty to refusing breathalyzer

A Queens County woman with chronic lung disease has pleaded not guilty to refusing a breathalyzer.

Connie McLean, 64, of Shannon appeared in Saint John provincial court on Wednesday.

She previously told CBC News she tried to complete the roadside sobriety test about eight times when she was pulled over by RCMP near her home on March 2, but she suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and has trouble blowing air into a straw.

She is a former smoker and has the lungs of an 87-year-old, according to medical documents.

But she said the officer who pulled her over would not accept her explanation.

When she couldn't complete the test, he charged her, suspended her licence and had her vehicle towed.

McLean, who suffers from COPD, says she can only blow into a straw for a few seconds before she 'wheezes right up.' (Ed Hunter/CBC)

McLean is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 18 at 9:30 a.m. for trial.

A doctor is expected to testify on her behalf. Defence lawyer Larry Veniot estimated he'll need about half a day to get through the medical evidence.

In the meantime, her licence remains suspended and she continues to rely on family and friends to drive her.

The RCMP have declined to comment because the case is before the courts.