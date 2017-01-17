RCMP are looking for two people who broke into a Richibucto mall twice.

The break-ins at Place Cartier happened on Oct. 28 and Dec. 26, 2016, police said.

After the pair got into the mall and entered several shops, they took some items and an undisclosed amount of cash.

In the surveillance photos released by the RCMP, the thieves are wearing grey and black hoodies and white masks and appear to be holding crowbars.

Anyone with information about the break-ins or who saw unusual activity around the mall can call Richibucto RCMP at 506-523-4611. (Richibucto RCMP)

The investigation into the two break-ins continues, police said.

Anyone with information can call the Richibucto RCMP at 506-523-4611 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8422).