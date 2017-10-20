The disappearance of 17-year-old Brayden Joseph Thibault has been deemed suspicious after an investigation by the RCMP.

Thibault, from St. Stephen, was last seen in Fredericton on July 31.

"It's been … 80 horrible days, 1,920 helpless hours, 115,200 endless minutes since I have talked to my son," Thibault's mother, Amanda Frigault, wrote on Facebook in a plea for help finding her son.

Brayden is five feet eight inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has short brown hair and brown eyes.

He has a tattoo on his inner left arm that says "Trust Your Struggles."

Brayden's mother wrote that the teen has a huge family that loves him, and the community is praying for him.

"I pray none of you have to ever have to wonder where your children are, if they are safe, cold or hungry, to live each day moment to moment while another day passes," she wrote.

Frigault asked anyone with information to call the police or Crime Stoppers.

"It just might bring my boy home."

RCMP are also asking that anyone with information about Brayden Thibaul contact the New Brunswick RCMP najor crime unit or Crime Stoppers.