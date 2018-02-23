The mother of Brayden Joseph Thibault, who has been missing for almost seven months, is calling for his safe return home.

Amanda Frigault made an emotional plea on Friday morning at RCMP headquarters in Fredericton.

"Please help them find Brayden, help them bring him home and help begin to heal the hearts of all the people who love him," Frigault said.

RCMP have said Thibault's disappearance is suspicious and they suspect foul play.

‪"'I love you more Mama' were the last words I heard my son say," Frigault said while fighting back tears. "That was more than six months ago.

Brayden Joseph Thibault, 17, has been missing since July 31, 2017. (Radio-Canada)

"Since then I have relived every moment of the last 17 years of his life. Every achievement, every struggle and all the moments in between."

The New Brunswick mother said she is angry that she wasn't able to protect her son and believes someone knows what's happened to him.

She's also afraid he might never be found.

"I miss my son, I miss his smile, his hugs, his sense of humour and his sarcasm," she said. "I never thought I'd miss him fighting with his brother and his sister … I miss hearing the terrible rap music he listened to … what I miss most is his kind heart and his beautiful soul."

'I miss my son, I miss his smile'0:31

Frigault was often told that her son was an exceptional athlete who was likely to make the Olympics someday and was happiest on a football or soccer field, and during a wrestling match.

"I have watched my children lose their innocence when I had to tell them Brayden just wasn't away somewhere," she said. "I've held the broken hearts of all the people he loved most."

Where he was last seen

Thibault, who is from St. Stephen, was last seen on Fredericton's north side on the afternoon of July 31.

Because they're investigating, police said they could not say why Thibault was in Fredericton or how long he was there before he vanished.

Frigault has made a video pleading with the public for information about her son's disappearance. She asked that anyone with information to "have courage and compassion to speak out."

"We know there are people out there who know what happened to Brayden Thibault and we want them to see the video," said Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh, a spokesperson for the New Brunswick RCMP.

"We believe people were responsible for his disappearance."

Brayden is five feet eight inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has short brown hair and brown eyes.

He has a tattoo on his inner left arm that says "Trust Your Struggles."

"You all have someone in your life that you love," Frigault said. "If you were forced to live a moment of this nightmare, I would pray the people with information would come forward."