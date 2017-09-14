West District RCMP are asking for the public's help finding a 22-year-old man from Hardwood Ridge who has committed sexual offences.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brandon Donelan to contact them or Crime Stoppers. (RCMP)

Brandon Patrick Donelan previously pleaded guilty to sexual assault and sexual interference but failed to return to court in February, Cpl. Peter Lach of the Oromocto detachment said in a statement on Thursday.

A warrant for Donelan's arrest was issued and police have been searching for him since then without success, said Lach.

Police believe Donelan may still be in New Brunswick and could be working in the Moncton area, he said.

Donelan is described as being Caucasian, five feet four inches and 125 pounds, with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

He has several tattoos, including:

A large "B" on the right side of his neck.

"DONELAN" across his upper back.

"IRISH" on his right forearm.

"est.1994" on his right hand.

A rose on his left hand.

A spider web on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information about Donelan's whereabouts is asked to contact the Minto RCMP at 506-327-1820, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by texting TIP212 and a message to 'CRIMES' (274637), or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.